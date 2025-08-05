Then Vs Now: Asha Bhosle Shares How Music Production Has Changed With Time, Says 'Music Director Bi Nahi Aate Aaj Kal...' | Exclusive

Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer, rues where the music industry is headed. As a guest on Republic Media Network's Legends, she reminisced how song recordings used to be different back in the day and now, music production and mixing has taken precedence with less emphasis on the vocal prowess of the singer as everything relies heavily on post-production.

The magical voice behind over 12,000 songs in various Indian languages, Bhosle said that back in her time, the music director, the director of the film and others associated with the track used to be present during the recordings, as opposed to today when production happens in isolation, with singers recording their parts separately, even for a duet song. With the coming in of digital music production, playback artists record in bits and pieces, when with analogue production Bhosle had to sing from scratch after mistakes.

"End mein aake kisi ka kuch gadbad ho jata tha toh firse shuru se gana padta tha. Abhi ki tarah nahi hai ki 2-2 word kahi se kaat ke laga diye. Hum log sab hote the director, music director, singer, chorus singer and others. Aaj kal koi nahi hote hai. Khali hum akele music sunke gaate rehte hai. Duet gayi, ek line gayi, pata nahi kya hota hai... Music director bi nahi aate aaj kal. Kuch pata hi nahi hota hai ki gaane mein kya karna hai, isiliye bulate hai ki kahi se kaat lenge," she told Arnab Goswami.

