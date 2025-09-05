Updated 5 September 2025 at 19:03 IST
This 28-Year-Old The Bengal Files Actress Has Starred In A ₹500 Crore Bollywood Movie
Simratt Kaur, who earned fame after starring in Sunny Deol's starrer Gadar 2, is being lauded for her mind-blowing performance in Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie Bengal Files.
The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, hit the theatres on Friday, September 5, and depicts the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings. The film has been receiving widespread praise on social media for its raw, intense, and unforgettable portrayal, with powerful storytelling. Among the highlights, netizens have particularly lauded one name the most, and that is Simratt Kaur. In The Bengal Files, Simratt plays the role of Bharati Banerjee.
Who Is Simratt Kaur?
Simratt Kaur Randhawa was born on July 16, 1997 and grew up in a Punjabi family in Mumbai. She holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science and began her acting career in 2017 with the Telugu film Prematho Mee Karthik, playing the role of Anjali.
She then appeared in several Telugu films, including Parichayam, Dirty Hari, and Bangarraju.
Simratt also featured in Punjabi music videos such as Burj Khalifa and Laara Lappa by Himmat Sandhu, Loafer by GG Singh, and Tere Bin Zindagi by Mika Singh.
Her popularity soared after she played Muskaan, the wife of Utkarsh Sharma and daughter-in-law of Sunny Deol, in the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2. Following this success, she starred in Vanvas alongside Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav, Khushbu Sunder, and Ashwini Kalsekar.
Today, Simratt has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, including celebrities like Kartik Aaryan and more celebs following her.
All about The Bengal Files
The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simratt Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Khera, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Mohan Kapur. The Bengal Files marks the third and final part of Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy on modern Indian history, after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Reports suggest the film may collect around ₹2 to 3 crore nett on its opening day in India, which is significantly lower than the expected earnings of The Conjuring: Last Rites and Baaghi 4.
