Throwback: What Abhishek Bachchan Said About Having A Second Child With Aishwarya Rai | Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai have been a hot subject in bollywood since they got married in 2007. The couple shares a daughter, Aaradhya, who is also loved by fans, but their on and off appearances buzz separation rumors even after multiple denies by actors. Recently, an old clip from Riteish Deshmukh’s show, Case Toh Banta Hai, went viral, where the Be Happy actor was playfully teased about having a second child with Aish.

When Abhishek Bachchan blushed on the name of ‘second child’

It all began when Riteish remarked to Abhishek, "Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and you, Abhishek—everyone’s name starts with ‘A’. So, what did Jaya aunty and Shweta do differently?" This had the 'Be Happy' actor laughing, and he replied, "You’ll have to ask them. But perhaps it has become a tradition in our family—Abhishek, Aaradhya..."

Riteish jumped in and asked, "After Aaradhya?" Playing innocent, Abhishek responded, "Well, we’ll see when the next generation arrives." Riteish quickly added, "Who waits that long? Look at me—Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons). Abhishek, Aaradhya..."

This left Abhishek all red cherry as he told Riteish while blushing, “Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai divorce rumors

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knots in 2007, faced rumours last year about issues in their marriage. While the couple chose not to comment, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post urging people to respect their privacy and ignore false reports.