Ameesha Patel Indirectly Responds To Pregnancy Rumours After 'Baby Bump' Photo Goes Viral: Who Stood Beside You When...

Ameesha Patel is in the headlines once again not for films, but for personal life. The actress who often keeps updating her fans about her daily life, recently shared few pictures from her Dubai outing and the eagle-eyed fans soon pointed out a detail and asked if she is really pregnant.

Is Ameesha Patel really pregnant? Actress shares cryptic note

In few posts shared by Ameesha Patel on her Instagram handle, she was seen enjoying her me time after crazy hectic days of travel and work. She was seen wearing a green-hued bikini and looked like she was flaunting her baby bump. She completed her look by keeping her tresses open, wore a hat and black sunglasses. Netizens soon flooded the comment section and one user asked, “Pregnant?”. Another user wrote, “Are you pregnant?”. “Really?”

Netizen comment on Ameesha's post | Source: Instagram

Later, followed by this buzz, Ameesha Patel later shared a Instagram story, which hinted at her addressing the pregnancy rumours. The story read, “Why is everyone against sugar? Who stood beside you when things went wrong and you were sad? It wasn’t lettuce, for sure”.

Ameesha Patel's story | Source: Instagram

Ameesha Patel's dating life

Ameesha Patel might not be seen very often in films these days, but the actor still enjoys a humongous fan base across the country. The actress had recently sparked dating rumours with Nirvana Birla.On November 13, last year, Ameesha Patel had shared a photo with Nirvana on her Instagram account and the picture went viral within no time. Both were in Dubai at the time. The caption of the post read, ““DUBAI —- lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” along with several red heart emoticons. Nirvaan had even commented on the post as well.

File photo of Ameesha Patel and Nirvaan Birla | Image: Reddit

