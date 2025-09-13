Updated 13 September 2025 at 10:00 IST
You Don't Know My Son: Tiger Shroff's Mother Jumps To His Defence After Influencer Calls Out Actor For Inappropriate Outfit, Disdainful Attitude During Temple Visit
An influencer called out Tiger Shroff for calling the media before his temple visit following the success of Baaghi 4. The actor's mother gave him a befitting reply.
Tiger Shroff visited the famous Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on September 11 following the release of his film Baaghi 4. The actor donned an off white outfit with a deep neckline for the visit. He also posed for the paparazzi present at the premises before his arrival. An influencer, with the username of ‘dessicritic’ on Instagram, made a video pointing out the actor's inappropriate outfit and alleged that Tiger flaunted his starry airs even inside the temple. In the video, the content creator included clips alleging that the actor was disdainful and disinterested in seeking blessings from the Almighty. He also called out other actors and celebrities who call the media personnel to click their pictures at the temple visit, as part of movie promotions.
While several social media users agreed with the influencer, Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, displayed her staunch discontent. Taking to the comment section of the video, she harshly replied, “Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son, so shut up!” Her reply did not go unnoticed by the creator.
In his reply, the influencer further asserted, “Ma’am, I personally don’t know your son, but since Tiger is a public figure, people are naturally going to have opinions about him. No offence to anyone, but my video has brought more attention to him. And as they say in Bollywood, any publicity is good publicity, so in a way, it’s working in his favour."
Apart from Tiger Shroff's mother, many of the actor's fans also defended him in the comment section of the video. However, other social media users seconded the influencer's views. Some even pointed out the hypocrisy in the reception of male actors' and female actresses' public outings and pointed out that an actress would be trolled mercilessly if she wore a deep neck outfit to a temple. Others also argued that Tiger's outfit was not appropriate for a place of worship, and also slammed the growing trend of Bollywood celebrities visiting temples before movie releases, as part of a promotional tactic.
