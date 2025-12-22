Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Cast Fees: Difference Between Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's Paycheck Will Shock You

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. As the movie prepares to charm audiences during the festive season with no other major release, several reports have been circulating on social media, claiming that Kartik Aaryan is the highest-paid actor of this rom-com.

As per FilmBeat, the makers have mounted the film on a ₹150 crore budget. Bollywood Hungama has also highlighted the massive scale of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, describing it as a grand production supported by an impressive budget.

Further media reports suggest that the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, has been paid nearly ₹50 crore for his role, making him the highest-paid name linked to the project. Ananya Panday has reportedly earned around ₹5 crore for her part, while Jackie Shroff, who portrays Rumi’s father, has received approximately ₹1.7 crore. Neena Gupta is said to be charging about ₹1 crore.

These figures are based on industry reports and circulating buzz. The makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have not officially confirmed the amounts, although the numbers continue to trend widely online.

More About TMMTMTTM

TMMTMTTM follows the love story of Ray (Kartik) and Rumi (Ananya), who meet for the first time in a bookshop, where Rumi instantly dislikes Ray’s attitude. Fate brings them together again on a flight to Croatia, forcing them to share the same boat during their holiday. Ray’s cheesy flirting clashes with Rumi’s mature view of love, creating an unexpected dynamic that feels fresh and engaging. The film is expected to break records and deliver the blockbuster Kartik is aiming for this year.