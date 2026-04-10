Dacoit X Review: Only Good Thing About Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Half Baked Love Story Is Twists', Say Netizens

Dacoit A Love Story X Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action film has finally hit the theatres today, April 10. The film's trailer earned positive reviews from the audience, with many dubbing it a "blockbuster", but when the film was released, it turned into an utter disappointment for the audience. Yes, the movie buffs who watched the early show of the film have penned their review on social media, expressing how disastrous it is.

Netizens unimpressed with Dacoit: A Love Story

Cinemagoers expressed their disappointment on social media after watching the early show. According to them, the only thing that worked in the film was the twists and turns. It kept the audience engaged. A called the action sequence "average", and some portions reminded the user of Kshanam/Goodachari. The only thing that worked, according to the user, was the screenplay. "#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. And that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be. A few sequences work well but a lot of portions also remind you of Kshanam/Goodachari, which makes the screenplay feel redundant and predictable. Climax twist is way too over the top."

Another called the film, "Half baked love story with twists".

"What a garbage @AdiviSesh if this takes 3, 4 years or whatever, then good luck brother. Let the writers do their job. And listen to your aunt, never dance again #Dacoit," a user wrote.

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A user suggested not to waste money by watching the film in the theatres, instead wait for it to debut on OTT. "#Dacoit Extremely average action flick. #AdiviSesh gave a stone-faced performance. #MrunalThakur is poor. Boring screenplay, barring a few twists. Only positive is some action sequences. Poor movie. WAIT FOR OTT!" read the review.

All about Dacoit

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the story and screenplay are co-written by him and Adivi Sesh. The film will also feature filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Zayn Marie in crucial roles.