Published 13:36 IST, October 2nd 2024
Triptii Dimri Boycott Row: Actress Denies Committing To FICCI Event, Says Did Not Accept Any Payment
Triptii Dimri Boycott Row: A statement issued on behalf of the actress suggested that she did not participate or commit to participate in any such event.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri denies all allegations against her | Image: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
