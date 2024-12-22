Triptii Dimri Holidaying With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant In Cotswolds? Eagle-eyed Fans Spot THESE Similarities In Photos

Triptii Dimrii has struck the right chord with audience giving back-to-back hits including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. Their latest pictures on Instagram suggest that they are vacationing together and it is going viral on social media.

Triptii and Sam’s vacation, pictures are going viral on social media

Triptii Dimri is enjoying her well deserved holidays in Cotswolds, UK, after giving back-to-back commercial hits. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures on her stories. In one of the pictures, she is seen feeding goats. In another, Triptii is seen enjoying a cup of hot chocolate. And in the third picture, she is seen posing at a restaurant, which is seem to captured by her restaurant Sam Merchant. While Sam Merchant took to Instagram stories and shared few snaps which gave a hint that the two might be together.

Triptii Dimri's post | Source: Instagram

Sam Merchant's post | Source: Instagram

This is not the first they have been spotted. Earlier, the rumoured couple were seen enjoying a date night. Triptii and Sam have neither denied nor approved the rumours of them dating each other. However, the duo is often snapped shopping or enjoying meals with each other.

Triptii Dimri reveals details about her dating life

The rumoured couple Sam first sparked dating rumours when Sam shared a selfie with the actress at a wedding they attended. Since then, they've frequently been spotted spending time together in Mumbai. In a recent interaction with a YouTuber, Triptii Dimri opened up about her love life. The actress revealed that she value serious relationships and compared herself to Ali from Dhoom.

File photo of Sam Merchant- Triptii Dimri | Source: Instagram