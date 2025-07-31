Triptii Dimri-Siddhanth Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 Is Reported To Be A Remake Of Pariyerum Perumal, Know Where To Watch The Tamil Movie Online? | Image: X

Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer will release in the theatres on August 1. The romance drama is backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal. The movie tells the love story of two college students from different castes and the challenges they face in pursuit of their relationship. The makers have created enough fuss, with the songs and trailer so far, however, there are reports that this spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak is a remake of the Tamil classic Pariyerum Perumal.

Where to watch 2018 Pariyerum Perumal online?

If Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film is indeed a ‘proud adaptation’ of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, many people would want to stream the Tamil movie online before watching Dhadak 2.

Pariyerum Perumal is available to watch on Amazon Prime with subtitles. However, just like the filmmakers altered Dhadak’s ending to surprise the audience, Dhadak 2 might also take a completely different turn from Pariyerum Perumal.

In 2018, movie buffs who saw both the original Marathi film Sairat and its Hindi remake Dhadak felt that the remake lacked strength in its screenplay, performances, and authenticity. So, before Dhadak 2 arrives in cinemas, you might want to watch Pariyerum Perumal and decide for yourself which version stands out.

All about Pariyerum Perumal