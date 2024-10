Published 08:39 IST, October 2nd 2024

Triptii Dimri Skips Event In Jaipur, Organisers Calls For Boycotting Actress: It Was ₹5 Lakh Deal

Triptii Dimri has landed in trouble after she skipped attending an event in Jaipur for which she had committed and was allegedly booked for Rs 5 Lakhs.