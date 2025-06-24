Troll Tells Amitabh Bachchan 'Phone Pe Bolna Band Kro', He Gives A Befitting Reply About His Cybercrime Awareness Caller Tune

Amitabh Bachchan is active on social and often interacts with his fans. Recently, a troll questioned Big B on X about the cybercrime awareness caller tune that features his voice. The unprovoked criticism saw a befitting reply from the Bollywood megastar, which left many amused.

The veteran actor shared a post that read, "Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?? (Yes, sir, I'm a fan too. So??)." A netizen replied to the post and wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop saying it on the phone)." Amitabh Bachchan wrote in response, "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

Amitabh Bachcan will reportedly feature in Ramayana Part 1 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Another user attacked Big B over his age, "Buddha sathiya gaya (He has gone senile)." To this, the actor replied, "Ek din bhagwan na karein who jaldi aaye, ap bhi sathiya jaayenge. Parantu humarein yaha kahawat hai - jo satha, who patha (God forbid it comes soon - you will grow senile. But we have a saying here: 'The older, the wiser)."

On the work front, Big B was last seen in Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and others. The cop action drama released last year, but didn't succeed at the box office. While unconfirmed, Big B will reportedly be seen in a double role in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana. It is said that he will essay the role of Jatayu in Ramayana, a valiant vulture who attempts to stop Ravana from abducting Sita.