Ram Kapoor Faces Misconduct Allegations: Mistry Actor Said He 'Felt Gang-Raped' Due To Work Pressure, Passed Sexual Comment On Woman's Outfit

Ram Kapoor is under fire after he has been accused of misconduct at workplace | Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ram Kapoor has found himself in hot soup after allegations surfaced that he passed jokes filled with sexual innuendos during the promotions of his upcoming series Mistry at an event in Mumbai. According to a scathing report, to which Ram is yet to react, the actor was seated with his co-star Mona Singh and executives representing JioHotstar when he passed "inappropriate comments" towards female colleagues under the garb of humour. Swift action was taken and Ram has been removed from the remaining promotional schedule of Mistry as the team has decided to stick with Mona only for the rest of the press tour.

Ram Kapoor reportedly made sexual remarks at women colleagues during Mistry promotions in Mumbai on June 19 | Image: X

Ram's comments: Humour or harassment?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ram, after doing back-to-back interviews for Mistry, said he feels "gang-raped", seemingly referring to the work pressure. This was corroborated by an journalist who was setting up the mic for an interaction with Mistry cast.

In another instance, Ram, referring to a female executive representing the team of JioHotstar, said about her outfit that it was "distracting", hinting at the length of the dress.

Ram Kapoor has been dropped from Mistry promotions following misconduct allegations | Image: Instagram

Ram also reportedly made references to "s*x positions" and said to a male colleague that "his mother should have faked a headache" and that he "shouldn't have been born".