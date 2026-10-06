Tu Hai Meri Kiran Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Star In Thrilling Tale Of Unrequited Love And Obsession



Talking about the film and her experience of playing the character, Sonakshi said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very different space for me, and that’s what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen.

I’m looking forward to audiences stepping into this world and experiencing Tu Hai Meri Kiran in theatres.”

Zaheer Iqbal also shared his experience working on the project.

He said, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn. There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen.”

'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' is produced by Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions, and directed by Karan Rawal. (ANI)