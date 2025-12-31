Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Holds Steady With ₹1.75 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com is struggling in the domestic market, possibly due to Dhurandhar's successful run and now Avatar: Fire And Ash's growing dominance. The movie was expected to open at record-breaking numbers but ended up earning only ₹7.75 crore. Even on Monday, the film witnessed a major drop in its collection. However, Tuesday was better than any day as it didn't face any further drop and stood stable.

Tu Meri Main Tera... box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹1.75 crore, the same as Monday. Adding the sixth-day collection, the total stands at ₹27 crore at the box office in India. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall 20.04 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Jaipur (33.50 per cent).

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Apart from Kartik and Ananya, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani and Tiku Talsania.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday?

Kartik will be next seen in Anurag Basu's romantic drama with Sreeleela. He also has Naagzilla, where he will essay a shapeshifter's role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Both films are expected to hit the theatres in 2026.

Ananya, on the other hand, has a love story, Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya. Helmed by Vivek Soni and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2026. The film depicts the depth of love, emotions and relationships, in which Ananya and Lakshya will be seen as engineering college students.