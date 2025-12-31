Toxic: Nayanthara Looks Boss Lady As Ganga In First Look Poster From Yash's Period Gangster Film

A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups-led by Yash, is creating a heavy buzz on the internet as the makers are busy announcing the cast of the movie along with first look posters of the characters. On New Year's Eve, Yash treated his fans with a new character announcement. The makers have announced the third lead of the movie, and it is none other than Nayanthara. This has come after Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi's first look posters.

Nayanthara dons na ever-seen-before avatar in Toxic

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash shared the first look poster of Nayanthara as Ganga. In the poster, she can be seen donning a black dress, featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slight, with a serious look. She can be seen entering with a rifle in her hand. The actress is giving boss lady vibes in the poster, and this is the first time the audience will see her in this avatar.

In the caption, Yash wrote, "Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."

Soon after he shared the post, Nayanthara's fans were elated to see her in a new avatar. A user wrote, "Welcome lady superstar to the world of #Toxic ." Another wrote, "Queen is back with thodai." A user lauded Yash, saying, "Bro bringing much needed hype for his movie just with his female cast announcement posters."

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

All about Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is being helmed by Geetu. It is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English. The movie will release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

What's next for Nayanthara?