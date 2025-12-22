Republic World
  Year Ender 2025: Little Hearts And Roi Roi Binale To Saiyaara And Mahavatar Narsimha, Indian Movies That Made Most Profit This Year

Updated 22 December 2025 at 16:14 IST

Year Ender 2025: Little Hearts And Roi Roi Binale To Saiyaara And Mahavatar Narsimha, Indian Movies That Made Most Profit This Year

From romantic sensation Saiyaara to animation marvel Mahavatar Narshima, 2025 was a year that saw more than 10 major movies made on a small budget but rocked the box office.

Khushi Srivastava
Most Profitable Movies Of 2025
Most Profitable Movies Of 2025 | Image: X

Year Ender 2025: This year was remarkable for Indian cinema as the box office saw some expected hits. While high-budget releases such as Game Changer and War 2 completely failed to please, smaller-budget films like Little Heart, Su From So, and Mahavatar Narsimha surprised moviegoers. Success was not limited only to Bollywood or the South; several regional movies attracted audiences to the ticketing counter across the country. Here is a look at the top 10 most profitable films of 2025 in India.

Most profitable films of 2025

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati)

Made on a budget of around ₹50 lakh, Ankit Sakhiya’s directorial was a massive success in 2025. Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate becomes the 2025’s most profitable Gujarati film and the first to cross ₹100 crore globally, achieving a profit of over 18704% from a small budget at the box office records.

Su From So (Kannada)

Made on a budget of just ₹4.5 crores and minted a massive 92.33 crores, making a profit at 1951.7%. Su From So is a Kannada social horror-comedy that follows Ashoka (JP Thuminad), a young man living in the quiet village of Someshwara. His life takes a strange turn when the spirit of an elderly woman named Sulochana begins to haunt him, triggering a series of bizarre incidents.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi)

Mahavatar Narsimha (2024) is a widely loved Indian animated mythological film based on Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar. The movie got immense praise for its epic storytelling with striking animation, sound design, and VFX, making it a strong family entertainer. Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, the film earned ₹247.96 crore at the box office and delivered a massive profit of 1553%.

Little Hearts (Telugu)

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 22 December 2025 at 16:11 IST