Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Makers Dubbed 'Unserious, Careless' For Inaction After Crucial Scene Leaks From Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently busy filming their upcoming romance movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, scheduled for release on Valentine's Day next year. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama is wrapping up its Croatia shooting schedule. While both actors have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set, several videos of the crucial scenes have been leaked online.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri song shoot leak

Recently, videos from a song shoot of the romcom leaked on Reddit. In the videos, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday can be seen dancing above ground level in Croatia's scenic destination, surrounded by other crew members joining in the choreography. Set against a summer backdrop of rocky mountains, the scenes appear to play a crucial role in the film's music.

However, many fans have expressed frustration over the leak, while others are already forming opinions about the film before its release. One Reddit user commented, “Nah, the song doesn’t have that spark. At least not for me.” Another wrote, “All these shoot leaks these days just give influencer vibes lol.” A third added, “Is this a PR stunt, or are the makers just not serious about the film?” Yet another remarked, “In the past, a song leak would signal a flop, but now it feels like a (not so) secret promotional gimmick.”

A few days back, another video from the set of the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has gone viral. In the clip, Kartik Aryan is shown entering a roadside café where Ananya Pandey is seated with a friend.