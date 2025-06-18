Sitaare Zameen Par Opening Day Collection To Be Lower Than Laal Singh Chaddha? Aamir Khan Starrer Commences Advanced Booking On Poor Note

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20, and the advanced bookings for the film commenced on June 17. The movie is headlined by Aamir Khan and marks his return to the big screen after his last box office debacle, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). While the advanced booking for Sitaare Zameen Par has opened, the interest in the film seems to be low among cinegoers.

What is the advanced booking collection of Sitaare Zameen Par, and how much will the movie mint on day 1?

The advanced booking collections of Sitaare Zameen Par have been subpar. The business did not take off as expected, but in the coming days, the collections are expected to grow further. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹16.13 Lakh in advance for day 1, without blocked seats. Since these collections are premature, the movie will likely rake in better numbers in pre-sales going forward.



Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his prediction of the film's opening numbers. According to him, “The film is poised to take an opening in the range of ₹8.5 –10.50 Cr Nett”. He also added that the weekend numbers will depend on the word of mouth for the movie.

Will Aamir Khan's flop streak continue?

The last few releases of Aamir Khan have not been his best work. Following Dangal (2016), the actor appeared in a cameo appearance in Secret Superstar (2017), which performed decently at the box office. He then headlined the movie Thugs of Hindostan (2018), which was a major flop. His next venture, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, also underperformed in India.



