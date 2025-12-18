Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Will Take You On A Roller Coaster Journey Of Love And Heartbreak

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all festive-ready with their romantic love story helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie is high on emotions of love, happiness, heartbreak and anger, among others. The film reunites one of the most loved onscreen pairs of Bollywood, who will add thumka to their crackling chemistry.

Watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer

The over 3-minute teaser opens with Kartik Aaryan introducing himself as Rehaan, urf Ray. As the video continues, he introduces Ananya as a best-selling author, Rumi Vardhan. They are shown as strangers who met on vacation. At first, Rumi hates Ray, but eventually starts falling for him. Their love story faces a challenge when they decide to take a plunge and get married. However, Rumi backs out, stating a relocation problem. This is followed by a fight between them, eventually leading to their breakup. Will they reunite? Watch the movie in the theatres.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's characters.

The movie is packed with comical and hard-hitting dialogues, such as "Jo Mard Apni Pasandida Aurat K Liye Qurbani Na De Wo Mard Mard Nhi Hotta" and "Rehaan All The Way From L.A. Pyaar Se Call Me Ray". It also has melodious tracks with a touch of wedding vibes.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Tiku Talsania in supporting roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The movie was set to clash with Ikkis, but its maker postponed the release owing to Dhurandhar's unstoppable spree at the box office.