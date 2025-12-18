Dacoit Teaser Out: Adivi Sesh On Mission To Avenge 'Heist Partner' Mrunal Thakur, Don't Miss Nagarjuna's Reference

Dacoit Teaser: After a long wait, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur have unveiled the teaser of their actioner film. The over 1-minute video offers a glimpse of a fractured love story and high-octane action scenes by both Adivi and Mrunal. What's interesting is the subtle reference to Nagarjuna. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the Hindi teaser will release in the evening in Mumbai.

Watch Dacoit teaser

The teaser opens with Adivi Sesh talking on the phone about how Mrunal agreed to work with him in committing a heist. In the next frame, we see Adivi and Mrunal sitting in a car when the actress shifts to an action mode by speeding up the car. As the teaser continues, Adivi is shown in prison and how wittily he breaks the prison, causing an uproar in Mrunal's life, who is seemingly leading a simple life away from crime.

The whole teaser keeps the audience hooked as the makers have added a remixed version of Kanne Pettaro from Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya’s 1994 film Hello Brother in the background as bullets fly. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Sunil's characters.

All about Dacoit

The movie is being bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang, with Annapurna Studios presenting it. Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan. Earlier, Shruti Haasan was going to play opposite Adivi, but she walked out, hinting at a rift. However, later Adivi clarified on a podcast that there is no controversy behind it. She walked out due to creative differences. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, will hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with two big-budget films - Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic.