Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: No Silver Lining In Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan Film, Netizens Call It 'Dull, Boring And Predictable'

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: After sharing the screen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019), Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan feature together again in the romantic comedy movie directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. Social media users who caught the early shows of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday movie have shared their first impressions of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Watch or skip Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Netizens verdict out

Cinegoers took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share the first reviews of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Most of the first impressions opined that the movie has a predictable storyline. Some even shared that the story of the movie is heavily borrowed from the tropes of 1990s romance films, but with a modern twist. Other reviews spoke about the poor acting of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Social media users also pointed out that the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri screenplay appeared to be a tourism ad for Croatia, where a large part of the movie has been shot. The music and choreography of the songs also failed to win the hearts of the cinegoers. However, not all reviews were negative. Some users claimed that the movie is ‘entertaining’ and a ‘light watch’ with an important message. Special mentions were made for the second half of the movie and its climax. Most X users, who caught morning shows of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, have advised to watch the movie in theatres atleast once, as a simple watch with family.



Also Read: Lion King Actress Imani Dia Smith Killed At 25, Boyfriend Arrested

Advertisement