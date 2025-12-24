Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters ₹600 Crore Club On Christmas Eve

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: There are barely any Hindi box office records that Dhurandhar hasn't smashed in its nearly three week run at the ticket window. Ahead of Christmas, the movie continued its sheer dominance and zoomed past ₹600 crore mark in the domestic market. Since the overseas trend is equally good, despite a blanket ban in Gulf countries, Dhurandhar is steadily inching towards the ₹1000 crore club and will achieve the milestone before the year ends or in early 2026.

How much has Dhurandhar collected in India?

The Aditya Dhar directorial has collected over ₹607 crore in India in 20 days. During its impressive run, it crushed movies like Tere Ishk Mein, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Avatar: Fire And Ash. The new Hindi release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is also expected to suffer as audiences are expected to line up for the action film during the holiday period.

Dhurandhar is the only Indian film to collect ₹20 crore+ for 17 consecutive days since its release. The numbers fell to ₹17-18 crore mark in its third week only, which is still highly impressive. Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed the release plan for Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

The first installment released in Hindi only. However, the distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages. Heeding demand, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout. It will clash with another big ticket release, Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairytale For Grownups, at the box office.