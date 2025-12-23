Who Was Vince Zampella? All About The Video Game Pioneer's Family And Professional Life

Vince Zampella, co-creator of the best-selling video game Call of Duty, died on Sunday afternoon after his car crashed on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California. He was 55. He died at the scene, while a person sitting with him in the passenger seat died at the hospital. A spokesperson for Electronic Arts said in a statement on Monday that Zampella's influence on the video game industry was “profound and far-reaching."

“A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come,” a company spokesperson wrote.

(A file photo of Vince Zampella | Image: Wikipedia)

Who was Vince Zampella?

Born in 1970, Vince was one of the prominent figures in the world of games as he was the brain behind numerous best-selling games, including Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, Star Wars, Apex Legends and Titanfall. He served as a CEO and Chief Creative Officer from 2002 to 2010 and led the studio in creating the Call of Duty franchise. It was his crowning achievement, which has sold more than half a billion games worldwide.

The first-person shooter game debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation and has sold over 500 million copies globally. Subsequent versions have delved into modern warfare, and there is a live-action movie based on the game in production with Paramount Pictures.

In 2010, Vince founded Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of EA, the studio behind Apex Legends, Titanfall and Star Wars. In recent years, Vince has been at the helm of the creation of the action-adventure video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

All about Vince Zampella's family

He was married to Brigitte Zampella for 18 years, and together they had three children. However, in 2015, Brigitte filed for divorce while their kids were still minors. She cited irreconcilable differences and sought the primary custody of the children.