Tu Yaa Main X Review: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Thriller Movie Worth Watching Or Failed Attempt?

Tu Yaa Main X Review: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer has been released in the theatres today, ahead of Valentine's Day. This romance thriller is clashing with Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo. Soon after the movie hit the big screens, many cinegoers and critics hopped on the morning shows and now shared their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).

Tu Yaa Main hit or flop?

Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Yaa Main tells a gripping story of love and survival. Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios have produced the film.

As of now, Tu Yaa Main is getting mixed reviews. While cling is mostly positive, a few netizens don’t like the film.



One user wrote, “One Silly, self-aware, stressful - #TuYaaMain is a really fun time at the movies. Never a dull moment. Who needs couples counseling when you can have crocodile 🐊? Reviewed it here”

Another wrote, “#TuYaaMainReview #TuYaaMain builds steadily in the first half and explodes into a nail-biting second half. #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav’s natural chemistry anchors the tension beautifully. Director Bijoy Nambiar’s sharp vision elevates the survival narrative as he blends intensity with emotional depth. Backed by Aanand L Rai and #VinodBhanushali, the film offers a truly unique survival experience. WORTH a WATCH ✅”

Another wrote, “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing blend of something new and different. The film makes you smile, scares you at times, and also hits you emotionally. From sound design, colour grading, and VFX—everything feels top-notch and extraordinary.”

All about Tu Yaa Main