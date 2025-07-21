Udaipur Files Controversy: Removal Of Dialogues To Revision Of AI-generated Scene, Centre Recommends 6 Modifications

Udaipur Files Controversy: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was constituted by the Delhi High Court on July 10 to process of reviewing the film through an expert committee. On Monday, the Central government committee recommended several modifications and changes in the film before its release in the theatres. The movie is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur. He was brutally murdered on June 28, 2022, in Udaipur.

What are the changes recommended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the Udaipur Files?

The government committee has recommended six modifications to the movie ahead of its release. The body asked the makers to make changes in the 'Disclaimer' and replace it with an altered one. They also advised removing the credit frames that express gratitude to certain individuals.

They asked to revise the AI-generated scene resembling a Saudi Arabia-style execution and change the names of the characters. Apart from changes, they have asked to delete certain dialogues attributed to Nutan Sharma, particularly one with reference to religious texts. “Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: "...maine toh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai...", reads the order released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday.

Not just this, they have also asked to remove dialogues referring to the Balochi community, including "Baluchi kabhi vafadaar nahi hota...", baluchi ki..." and "...arre kya baluchi kya afghai kya Hindustani kya Pakistani...".

When will Udaipur Files release?