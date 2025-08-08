Udaipur Files Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Vijay Raaz's Crime Drama Is Off To A Slow Start

Updated 8 August 2025 at 17:23 IST
Udaipur Files, based on the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, has been in the news over the censorship issues, delaying its release. After weeks of two and fro, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) rejected all revision petitions against the CBFC certification, clearing the way for its release. The film hit the theatres today, August 8, earning positive reviews from critics and the audience. Despite that, the film is likely to witness a low collection on the opening day.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹15 lakh worldwide with ₹14 lakh in India since morning. However, with the help of positive word of mouth, the film might witness a spike. Also, the film might benefit from the upcoming holiday, Raksha Bandhan and Sunday. However, it has only a few days before its business gets affected by the release of two highly anticipated films, War 2 and Coolie, on August 14, Thursday.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani and one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case approached the Delhi High Court, stating that Udaipur Files, erstwhile titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story, vilifies Muslims and would affect the right to fair trial of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. After weeks of discussion, the MIB noted that the filmmakers had complied with the 55 cuts required by the CBFC and had also carried out additional voluntary edits for the movie's release. The Ministry also highlighted that no new evidence or compelling arguments had been presented to warrant a reversal of the certification. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on July 11.
