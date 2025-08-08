Ramayana: TV Actor Chetan Hansraj Joins Ranbir Kapoor Starrer As Sumali, 'Raavana' Yash's Nana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's magnum opus Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. The team recently completed the shooting of the first part and will soon start the shooting of the second installment. Amid this, a new TV actor has joined the cast after Ravie Dubey, Mohit Raina and Indira Krishnan. It is none other than popular actor Chetan Hansraj. Yes, he will be playing an important role in the mythological drama.

Chetan Hansaraj to play Raavana Yash's Nana

In an interview with Minutes of Masala, Chetan shared that he recently finished the shooting of his part in Ramayana and called it the "best thing I've done in my life". He praised the grand scale of the set and said, "the scale, the shoot, the Hollywood crew — absolute legends. It was unbelievable."

Further, he opened up about his character Sumali and called it "very crucial" to the movie's opening. He shared that the plot of the movie will begin with his character's storyline, a foundational part of Ramayana's narrative.

"I’m playing Raavan’s nana in the film. It’s a very crucial role… It starts with him. It’s one of the best shoots I’ve ever done in my life. I can’t say more, but it is by far the best shoot I’ve ever done…I’ve never seen anything like this. Even the people who had come from Hollywood were like, ‘Boss, this is something else'," Chetan added.

Inside photos from the sets of Ramayana

Last month, the makers wrapped up the filming of the first part of Ramayana, and several actors shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the sets. Among all was Ravie, who is set to play Lakshman, sharing a photo posing with director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned it as "In the company of legends".