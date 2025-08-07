Udaipur Files On Kanhaiya Lal's Murder To Release On August 8 With Over 55 Cuts After MIB Rejects Objections To CBFC Certification

The controversial movie Udaipur Files starring Vijay Raaz and based on the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022 has been facing censorship hurdles for the past few weeks leading to its release being stalled. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has now dismissed all revision petitions challenging the CBFC certification of the movie, clearing the path for its release. Udaipur Files was earlier scheduled for a July 11 release and will now hit the big screens on August 8.

In its order, the MIB noted that the filmmakers had complied with the 55 cuts required by the CBFC and had also carried out additional voluntary edits for the movie's release. The Ministry also highlighted that no new evidence or compelling arguments had been presented to warrant a reversal of the certification.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani and one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case approached the Delhi High Court, stating that Udaipur Files, erstwhile titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story, vilifies Muslims and would affect the right to fair trial of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad are the main accused in the case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was brutally killed by two men inside his shop in broad daylight. A video of his beheading was also circulated on social media, leading to unrest in various parts of Rajasthan.