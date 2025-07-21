Hari Hara Veera Mallu Cast Fees Revealed: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol Or Niddhi Agrewal - Who Got The Bigger Paycheck?

Updated 21 July 2025 at 15:33 IST
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs Spirit is one of the most anticipated Telugu films. The period action thriller faced multiple delays over its theatrical release but is now set to hit the big screens on July 24. Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial is a star-studded affair with Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agrewal, and more. It also marks the break of a two-year hiatus for Power star since his last film, Bro. As just three days are left for the premiere, the reports of a whopping cast fee are turning heads.
According to a report by Showbiz Galore, Pawan Kalyan is charging ₹15 crores for Krish Jagarlamudi’s film. This amount is lower than his previous fee of ₹50 crores for Bro.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks Bobby Deol’s second appearance in Tollywood after Daaku Maharaaj. He reportedly plays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and serves as the film’s main antagonist. Reports also suggest that the Animal actor has received a hefty fee of ₹3 crores.
Talking about the actresses, Niddhi Agerwal plays the first female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan as Panchami in the film. According to reports, she has been paid ₹2.5 crore for this role.
Nargis Fakhri is playing the role of Roshanara. She is reportedly receiving a salary of ₹3 crores for the two-part period action film.
These figures have not been officially confirmed by the makers and are only based on reports.
Moreover, according to the latest report by Track Tollywood, the magnum opus has been made on a budget of ₹300 crores.
When we talk about the ticketing situation, before release, BookMyShow has reported that over 10.14K tickets have been booked in the past 24 hours. According to the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the producers to increase ticket prices across all categories for the first 10 days after its release, from July 24 to August 2. The reports further suggest that, for the film’s premieres or benefit shows, scheduled at 9 pm on July 23, the Andhra Pradesh government has permitted the filmmakers to raise ticket prices by up to an additional ₹600 (excluding GST) above the regular rates. However, the Telangana government has not yet approved the price hike.
