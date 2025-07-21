Hari Hara Veera Mallu Cast Fees Revealed: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol Or Niddhi Agrewal - Who Got The Bigger Paycheck?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs Spirit is one of the most anticipated Telugu films. The period action thriller faced multiple delays over its theatrical release but is now set to hit the big screens on July 24. Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial is a star-studded affair with Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agrewal, and more. It also marks the break of a two-year hiatus for Power star since his last film, Bro. As just three days are left for the premiere, the reports of a whopping cast fee are turning heads.

Hari Hara Veeru Mallu cast fees

Pawan Kalyan

According to a report by Showbiz Galore, Pawan Kalyan is charging ₹15 crores for Krish Jagarlamudi’s film. This amount is lower than his previous fee of ₹50 crores for Bro.

Bobby Deol

Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks Bobby Deol’s second appearance in Tollywood after Daaku Maharaaj. He reportedly plays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and serves as the film’s main antagonist. Reports also suggest that the Animal actor has received a hefty fee of ₹3 crores.

Niddhi Agrewal

Talking about the actresses, Niddhi Agerwal plays the first female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan as Panchami in the film. According to reports, she has been paid ₹2.5 crore for this role.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri is playing the role of Roshanara. She is reportedly receiving a salary of ₹3 crores for the two-part period action film.

These figures have not been officially confirmed by the makers and are only based on reports.

Budget of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Moreover, according to the latest report by Track Tollywood, the magnum opus has been made on a budget of ₹300 crores.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu price hike