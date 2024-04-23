Advertisement

Udit Narayan rose to fame with his iconic song Papa Kehte Hai from Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Recently, the veteran singer, along with Khan, attended the launch of Papa Kehte Hai 2.0. The latest version will be featured in Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth. During the song launch on Monday, Narayan took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he was ready to pack his bags, thinking that the song would not work.

Udit Narayan doubted if Papa Kehte Hai would work

During the launch, he revealed that when he first met Aamir Khan, 36 years ago, he was nervous. The makers introduced him to the actor and said that he would have to sing for him. At that time, he was scared and was ready to go back home if the song didn't work. Narayan started by congratulating the entire team of Srikanth. "Aamir and I have been transported back to the old days. It’s been 36 years since the original song was released and I can’t believe you guys still remember the song,” he continued.

(A file photo of Udit Narayan | Image: Instagram)

Narayan added, "36 years ago they introduced me to Aamir and said that I have to sing a song for him. I was scared and I was ready to go back home if the song didn’t work. Adding to his Khan hilariously said that Narayan looked at him and might have thought, "Yeh actor hai?”

Aamir Khan thanked the Srikanth team for recreating Papa Kehte Hain

During the song launch, Aamir shared that he was thrilled about Papa Kehte Hain from Srikanth and thanked the team for recreating the song. He said, “Yaadein taaza hogayi. I am remembering Nasir saab, Mansoor and others. It evokes such wonderful emotions in us.”

Srikanth is a biopic based on the story of a visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The film is slated to release on May 10.