Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Slows Down On Monday, Earns ₹3.15 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's action comedy received mixed reviews from the audience, earning ₹4.10 crore on the first day of the release. The positive word-of-mouth helped the business of the film over the weekend, with the movie earning ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹8.20 crore on Sunday. However, the real test was Monday, as it would decide the fate of the rest of the week. On the fourth day of the release, the film witnessed a 61.6 per cent decline from Sunday, failing the Monday test.

Udta Teer box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹3.15 crore across 5805 shows. This brings the net total to ₹22.70 crore and the gross to ₹27.12 crore. Udta Teer averaged ₹5,426 per show on Day 4 across 5,805 shows.

Overseas, the movie collected ₹1 crore, taking the gross total to ₹6.75 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹33.87 crore.

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Udta Teer registered 16.25 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (55 per cent).

What is the plot of Udta Teer?

Marking Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.

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