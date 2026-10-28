Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Remains Steady On Tuesday

Udta Teer Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer is performing fairly in India and overseas. On the first Tuesday, the film remained steady, nearing the ₹30 crore mark.

Udta Teer box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹3.10 crore across 5854 shows. This brings the net total to ₹25.85 crore and the gross total to ₹30.78 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.00 crore, taking the gross total to ₹7.75 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹38.53 crore.

An estimated 255,953 tickets were sold on the fifth day of the release 1,301,371 across the run.

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Udta Teer registered 21.82 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Chennai (46.7 per cent).

All about Udta Teer

Udta Teer is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.

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