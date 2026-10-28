Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Remains Steady On Tuesday
Udta Teer is a spy comedy directed by Akash A. Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹38.53 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Udta Teer Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer is performing fairly in India and overseas. On the first Tuesday, the film remained steady, nearing the ₹30 crore mark.
Udta Teer box office collection day 5
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹3.10 crore across 5854 shows. This brings the net total to ₹25.85 crore and the gross total to ₹30.78 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹1.00 crore, taking the gross total to ₹7.75 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹38.53 crore.
An estimated 255,953 tickets were sold on the fifth day of the release 1,301,371 across the run.
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Udta Teer registered 21.82 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Chennai (46.7 per cent).
All about Udta Teer
Udta Teer is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.
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The film also features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.
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