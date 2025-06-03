Unlike 'Mamu' Aamir Khan With His Exes, Imran Khan Is 'Not Friends' With Former Wife Avantika Malik, She Says 'We’re Not There Yet'

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which will hit the big screens on June 20. The Bollywood star, in what appears to be a move against streaming norms in India, has announced only the theatrical release of his comedy drama. Aamir's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), an ambitious remake that failed at the box office. Still, his new, non-streaming announcement for Sitaare Zameen Par, when titles are sometimes made available for viewing on cell phones and other devices within a month of their release, has kept him in the news.

Another aspect that is much discussed with Aamir is his personal life. He and producer-director Kiran Rao got divorced after 15 years of marriage in 2021. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011. Before that, he separated from Reena Dutta after 16 years of marriage. The ex-couple shares two kids - Junaid and Ira. Despite roadblocks in his relationship, Aamir continues to be on good terms with his former partners Kiran and Reena.

Twice-divorced Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao for over 15 years | Image: X

However, "being friends with an ex" is not a trait Aamir's nephew Imran Khan shares with him. After making his debut in Bollywood in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran's relationship with Avantika Malik came to light. They dated several years before tying the knot in 2011. In 2014, they welcomed their daughter Imara. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Avantika opened up about maintaining a cordial bond with Imran for the sake of their daughter Imara, so that she has access to both of her parents. About being his "friend", Avantika said, "But we don’t (talk), not really. It’s cordial, but friends is a very strong term. We’re not there yet. Maybe some day.”