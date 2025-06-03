Not Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Promises To Release Taare Zameen Par On YouTube For Free

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. A remake of the Hollywood film, Champions, the movie will hit the big screens on June 20 and marks the actor's return to film after his 2022 debacle, Laal Singh Chaddha. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan has declined to sell the digital rights of the film and is planning a pay-per-view streaming scheme on YouTube following the theatrical release. While promoting the film, the actor spoke about its prequel, Taare Zameen Par (2007).

Aamir Khan announces Taare Zameen Par release on YouTube

On June 2, Aamir Khan organised a fan meetup for Taare Zameen Par as a pre-release event for Sitaare Zameen Par. Discussing the 2007 film at the event, fans of the actor told him about the movie not being available on any streaming platform. Aamir took cognisance of the fans' concerns and offered a lucrative solution.



He said, “Ek kaam karte hai. I have started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll tell my team that let’s upload Taare Zameen Par there free of cost. It can be available for 1-2 weeks.” Aamir's announcement was met with massive cheer among the audience.



Aamir Khan vs OTT for Sitaare Zameen Par

For a few months now, the inner circle of the film industry have raised objections to the decreasing gap between films' theatrical release and OTT debut. Especially in a time when big projects are struggling at the box office, the debate about the cinegoers relying on streaming platforms has taken centre stage. Amid this, Aamir Khan has reportedly taken the bold decision not to release his upcoming film on any OTT platform. This would mean that the audience can watch the movie only in theatres. It was also reported that the actor is mulling over a pay-per-view strategy of releasing the film on YouTube. However, in a recent interview, he shunned those rumours as well.



