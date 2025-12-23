Unnecessary And Poorly Done: Netizens Bombard Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar Recreation With Negative Reviews Amid Copyright Battle

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri song has become yet another track severely criticised by social media users for unjust and unnecessary recreation of a classic. The song, Saat Samundar Paar, debuted on December 22 and has met with poor reviews ever since its release. The song, which is already facing copyright allegations, did very little to increase the hype around the movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, scheduled to release on December 25.

Another classic ruined: Kartik-Ananya's recreation of Saat Samundar Paar finds no love online

In the latest recreation of Saat Samundar Paar, Kartik Aaryan's character could be seen trying to impress Ananya in a wedding setting. The 2.0 track is a slower and softer version of the original song, which was composed by Viju Shah and sung by Sadhana Sargam.

Screengrab of the comment section on YouTube

Social media users quickly visited the comment section to drop unsparing remarks on the song. Most netizens opined that the recreation was not necessary at all, as the original song continues to be relevant even today. Some even shared that the choreography of the song is even more abhorrent than the music. OG Bollywood fans argued that the recreation does not do any justice to the original track, which featured Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol from the 1992 movie Vishwatma.



A comment on the official video of the song on YouTube read, “Best way to remind us that originals cannot be copied". Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Remake of this classic songs couldnt have been worse than this.” Other comments on the video pertained to how the famous Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group in the backdrop stole the show in the dance video.

