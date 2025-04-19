Urvashi Rautela's 'Urvashi Mandir In Badrinath' Claim Angers Uttarakhand Priests, Team Issues Statement

Urvashi Rautela has been caught up in a controversy over claims of an 'Urvashi Mandir' in Badrinath Dham | Image: Republic

Urvashi Rautela has sparked a controversy after claiming that a temple in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Daaku Maharaj actress talked about 'Urvashi Temple' near Badrinath Dham. While many trolled her for making bizarre claims, local priests and residents took offence at her statements.

"There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a 'Urvashi Temple' right next to it," the actress claimed. When asked by the interviewer if the temple is dedicated to her, she responded with yes, adding, "Urvashi mandir wahan pe hai." Questioned if people visit to seek blessings, she responded, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It's a temple, they will do that only)." She also wished for her temple to be built in South India.

After furore from several quarters over Urvashi's claim of a temple in her name in Badrinath, her team issued a statement, stating that her words have been misconstrued.

“Urvashi Rautela said there is a temple in her name in Uttarakhand, not that there is a temple of Urvashi Rautela herself. People hear only the words ‘Urvashi’ and ‘temple’ and assume she meant people worship her. This is a misunderstanding that could have been avoided if people listened to the full video,” the statement read.

In the statement, a warning was issued against alleged misinterpretation of her comments. It mentioned the possibility of legal action against those spreading a false narrative against the actress. “Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement,” it added.