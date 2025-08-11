Vaani Kapoor-Fawad Khan's Film Abir Gulaal Takes Sardaar Ji 3 Route, Skips India Release

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's romantic drama Abir Gulaal suffered a major setback, owing to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. The film, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on May 9 in India, was banned from release as it featured a Pakistani actor. Following the attack, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a ban on Pakistani artistes, stating they would “take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.” Now, months after the delay, the makers have officially announced the release date worldwide but will skip India, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. They shared a new poster of the film and changed the spelling of the title to Aabeer Gulaal.

Old poster of Abeer Gulaal | Image: Wikipedia

When is Aabeer Gulaal hitting the theatres worldwide?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Vaani and Fawad's starrer will release on August 29. It will be screened everywhere across the globe except India. The film was supposed to mark Fawad's return to Bollywood after years of ban. The film is following the route of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3, which was banned in India for featuring a Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir.

When Vaani Kapoor defended Sardaar Ji 3's box office success overseas

Since Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 was banned in India, it was released overseas and became a box office hit, emerging as the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide by collecting over ₹150 Crores, surpassing another Diljit starrer trequel Jatt and Juliet 3. Not just this, it also broke the records of opening day. Defending the overseas business of Sardaar Ji 3, Vaani in an interview with a publication, said the situation was different when the film was shot. “I am assuming his film was shot before the atrocious attack, and I am assuming, as a producer, his money must have been stuck. I guess some 100 technicians were involved in making the film," she said.

