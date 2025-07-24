Vaani Kapoor Quips About Her, Tiger Shroff, Director Siddharth Anand's Absence In War 2: All Are Not There...

War 2: The buzz surrounding Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is fast gaining pace as the action film gears up for its big release on August 14. War was a big commercial hit in 2019 and the same is expected from its sequel. The trailer of the movie is set to release on July 25 and all eyes are on how new director Ayan Mukerji has crafted possibly the biggest action movie in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, speaking at a recent event, Vaani Kapoor, who played the lead role in War, made a comment on her return in War 2 in a humourous way. The actress plays the role of Naina in the first part, however, the character dies in the movie. When asked about why she is not a part of War 2, she spoke about the absence of the trio comprising her, Tiger Shroff and director Siddharth Anand from the sequel.

Vaani Kapoor will feature in the Netflix series Mandala Murders | Image: X

Playfully referring to how Naina and co-star Tiger Shroff’s character Khalid died in in the original film, Vaani quipped, “Me, Sid (director Sidharth Anand), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!”

Vaani also wished luck to the team of War 2, mentioning further how the teaser of the upcoming movie was looking "beautiful". "I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War. It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team.” While Vaani has been replaced by Kiara in the War sequel, the former replaced Ileana D'Cruz in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, which released earlier this year to a positive response.