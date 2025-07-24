Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Starrer Zooms Past ₹150 Crore Mark Despite Registering Lowest Single Day Biz

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical is running riot at the box office since its release on July 18. In under a week of its run, the movie has managed to cross the ₹150 crore mark at the domestic market. This the second fastest for a Hindi film released this year, as Saiyaara has defied all expectations and is only falling behind Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava. The Mohit Suri directorial featuring newcomers will surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (₹164 crore) today (July 24) and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (₹183 crore) as the second weekend kickstarts on July 25.

Saiyaara biz declines, film still manages to go past ₹150 crore mark

On Wednesday, Saiyaara registered its lowest single day biz since its release. The movie opened to ₹21.5 crore, and has been on an upward trajectory ever since, barring Wednesday (day 6) where it witnessed a slight decline but still minted above the ₹20 crore. The day-wise figures of the movie at the ticket window are as follows:

Day 1 -- ₹21.5 crore

Day 2 -- ₹26 crore

Day 3 -- ₹35.75 crore

Day 4 -- ₹24 crore

Day 5 -- ₹25 crore

Day 6 -- ₹21 crore

Saiyaara effect: Son Of Sardaar 2 pushes release date

The Saiyaara storm came out of nowhere and looks like the movie is here to stay. Seeing the unprecedented response to the film, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son Of Sardaar 2 pushed the release of the comedy entertainer from July 25 to August 1.

Son Of Sardaar 2 will release on August 1 | Image: X