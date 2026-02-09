Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra Starrer Is Steady, Pushes Past ₹2 Crore In Opening Weekend

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer is enjoying its run in the domestic market. The film opened at ₹50 lakh and witnessed a 100 per cent spike on the second day, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth. In just two days, the movie surpassed Vadh's lifetime record of ₹60 lakh. On Sunday, the collection of Vadh 2 neither dropped nor spiked, standing steady at the box office.

Vadh 2 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹1 crore at the box office, taking the total to ₹2.50 crore in India. Vadh 2 had an overall 14.25 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (64 per cent).

About the concept of the thematic sequel, Vadh 2 producer Luv Ranjan shared, "We are using the same actors and giving them new characters to give another message. We have basically created a new demon to show another evil in the society, and how a common man fights against it.”

All about Vadh 2

Vadh 2 premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year. In the first part, Shambhunath (Sanjay Mishra) and Neena (Manju) try to cover up the murder of a loan shark who is troubling them. In the sequel, while the cast returns, they essay different characters. However, the movie is set in the same universe and explores the philosophical distinction between ‘hatya’ (murder) and ‘vadh’ (slaughter).

Helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the sequel stars Kumud Mishra and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films. The post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix. According to rule, the film will make its digital debut after 6 weeks of theatrical release.