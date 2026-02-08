Mardaani 3 And Border 2 Reap Benefits At Box Office As New Releases Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Register Muted Collections

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 started off at the box office on a decent note. However, collection tumbled in the first week. Now, the cop thriller has concluded its 2nd weekend, with some boost in biz offering respite. Mardaani 3 has received mixed reviews and expectations are that it will finish below the collection of the first two parts. However, the third Mardaani movie has minted well over ₹30 crore in India in 10 days and will now begin its journey towards the ₹50 crore mark.

Mardaani 3 collected nearly ₹9.5 crore in its second weekend, pushing its total 10-day biz to ₹35.65 crore. As per Sumit Kadel, to hit profit margins, Mardaani 3 will have to collect ₹50 crore+ at the box office. With two new Hindi movies - Tui Yaa Main and O Romeo - coming out next week, Rani's film will have to pull decent numbers in its second week as come the weekend, the rivalry at the box office will heat up further.

Border 2 has minted ₹309.4 crore in India in 17 days, emerging as the first Bollywood hit of the year. In its third weekend, the period war drama collected over ₹15 crore. Mardaani 3 has not been able to compete with Sunny Deol's Border 2 in mass pockets, which is mainly driving the latter's biz.

The new releases this weekend - Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run - have witnessed low biz, inadvertently helping Mardaani 3 and Border 2 to pick up on the lost momentum. While Sanjay Mishra and Neena Guupta starrer mystery thriller Vadh 2 has managed to collect over ₹2.50 crore in its opening weekend, the Bhabiji... movie has not managed to touch even ₹1 crore mark in its opening weekend.