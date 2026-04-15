Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 5: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Shows Hike, Mints ₹25.50 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer has been struggling in India and overseas. The film earned ₹19.8 crore in the opening weekend and failed the Monday test. However, on Tuesday, the film witnessed a spike in the collection by 11.1 per cent, thanks to the Baisakhi holiday.

Dacoit box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the actioner earned ₹3 crore on the fifth day of the release across 4250 shows. This brings the net total to ₹25.50 crore and gross total to ₹29.69 crore in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹75 crore, taking the gross total to ₹12 crore.

Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹41.69 crore.

Dacoit registered an overall 24.10 per cent Telugu occupancy in India on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (43.8 per cent).

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All about Dacoit

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is described as a 'modern-day Romeo and Juliet set in a world that feels very real and grounded' by Adivi Sesh. During the promotions, he opened up about the plot, saying, "These are two people who were once deeply in love, and life took them in different directions. When they meet again, it’s not just about rekindling feelings, it’s about confronting everything that love has turned into over time."

He explained that the comparison of Romeo and Juliet is not about imitation, but interpretation. “We’re not retelling Romeo and Juliet. We’re taking the essence of that kind of love intense, complicated, and enduring and placing it in a world that audiences can connect with today. It’s raw, it’s imperfect, and that’s what makes it real," he said.

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