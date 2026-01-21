Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz's Wedding Guest Claims Victoria Beckham Did Dance Inappropriately With Her Son: I Was There

Brooklyn Beckham has created a heavy buzz on the internet after he posted a 6-page letter accusing his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tried to "ruin" his marriage with Nicola Peltz. In one of the pages, he narrated an ordeal when his mother, Victoria, "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and danced "inappropriately" on him. He claimed to feel "uncomfortable or humiliated". Now, a guest from the wedding has confirmed the same in a now-deleted comment.

'He is telling the truth'

Stavros Agapiou, a partner of British DJ Fat Tony, dropped a comment backing Brooklyn. He wrote, "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth." However, later he deleted the comment and instead posted "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

(A screengrab from the post)

Not just this, he also dropped a mirror selfie on his Instagram stories, and the text on the post reads, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

Earlier, it was reported that Nicola allegedly stormed off in the middle of her reception with her sister, Brittany and her mother. She felt offended when one of David and Victoria's friends, Marc Anthony, gushed about Victoria during the first speech. "It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is. Nicola loves to be the centre of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really p***ed her off,' the source told Daily Mail. She was crying her eyes out, the source further claimed.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in April 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Florida. It was attended by their families and friends.

Advertisement

David Beckham breaks the silence on son Brooklyn Beckham's accusations

In a Tuesday appearance, David Beckham, who is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was quoted as saying, "I've always spoken about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad. The bad, we've talked about, what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. But what I've found personally, you know, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons."

"I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. So, that's what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes," he added.