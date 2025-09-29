Varun Dhawan’s Driver Clashes With A Man, Actor Handles With Calm After Police Intervene | Watch

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor is making appearances in garba and dandiya events, and his videos are going viral in no time. Amid this, a clip recently went viral on social media, allegedly showing him calmly dealing with a complaint about his driver’s rash driving.

In the clip, Varun Dhawan is seen with a man, a police officer and his car. The man is heard saying that, “Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai. (He drove the car over me, and is now hurling all kinds of abuses at me.)" Varun responds softly, trying to calm things down with a polite, “Thik hai, thik hai," before getting into his car and leaving.

The video went viral. One user commented, “Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level-headed, not too emotional or aggressive.” Another wrote, “Bhai ne sahi handle kiya..Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya.” This is not the first time Varun Dhawan has been praised for his polite behaviour. Many times earlier, he handled heated situations with calm in public.

Varun and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor are preparing for the release of their romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan, which will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. The film will compete with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the box office.