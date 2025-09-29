Updated 29 September 2025 at 21:06 IST
Varun Dhawan’s Driver Clashes With A Man, Actor Handles With Calm After Police Intervene | Watch
A clip of Varun Dhawan calmly handling a complaint about his driver has gone viral. Netizens are praising Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor for patiently handling the matter.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor is making appearances in garba and dandiya events, and his videos are going viral in no time. Amid this, a clip recently went viral on social media, allegedly showing him calmly dealing with a complaint about his driver’s rash driving.
In the clip, Varun Dhawan is seen with a man, a police officer and his car. The man is heard saying that, “Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai. (He drove the car over me, and is now hurling all kinds of abuses at me.)" Varun responds softly, trying to calm things down with a polite, “Thik hai, thik hai," before getting into his car and leaving.
The video went viral. One user commented, “Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations irl, he's level-headed, not too emotional or aggressive.” Another wrote, “Bhai ne sahi handle kiya..Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya.” This is not the first time Varun Dhawan has been praised for his polite behaviour. Many times earlier, he handled heated situations with calm in public.
Varun and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor are preparing for the release of their romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan, which will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. The film will compete with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the box office.
All about SSKTK
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari tells the story of Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who try to win back their former partners, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. To make their exes jealous, Sunny and Tulsi act as a couple, sparking a fun and entertaining journey. The film also includes Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 21:06 IST