Veer Pahariya Disturbs Viewers With Dance During Sky Force Screening In Theatre, Netizens Say 'Nobody Seems...'

Veer Pahariya made his debut with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force, which is performing well at the box office. However, more than his acting, the actor is being talked about his 'PR game'. Netizens are of believe that his every act for the public is a 'PR stunt'. Speaking of which, a video of him from the theatre is going viral on the internet that shows him dancing with two of his female fans on the song Rang. soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with negative comments against Veer.

Netizens believe Veer Pahariya disturbed the audience watching Sky Force in the theatre

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Veer can be seen standing by the stands but when the song Rang plays he calls fans for dancing. Out of many, only two came forward to shake legs with him, while others seemed unbothered. Towards the end of the video, when Veer was leaving, the audience bid him adieu with a round of applause.

Soon after the video of posted, netizens in unison said that it was a 'PR act' and nothing less. A user commented "The PR must have made a mistake... I swear. Nobody seems bothered." Another wrote, "Do logo ke alawa koi khada tak nhi hua." Third user wrote, "PR use kiya toh bhi kya hua movie toh acchi bane hai acting bhi acchi ki hai toh kyu hate phailare."

A user wrote, "No one is even bothered. lol". Another compared Veer to Rasha Thadani, "I thought Anil Thadani and Raveena went ott with Rasha PR before her debut but Pahariyo ne tou PR industry ke records hee torh diye hain."

Is Veer Pahariya using past relationship photos to promote his debut movie Sky Force? Netizens bash ‘dirty’ PR stunt?

Ahead of the release of Sky Force, a few old photos of Veer posing with Sara resurfaced online. The actors, who have known each other for years, sparked persistent rumours of a romance and breakup. However, neither Veer nor Sara acknowledged the same.

However, netizens were quick to notice and pointed out the timing of these pictures resurfacing online, especially since Veer and the Kedarnath actress' on-screen chemistry is being hailed. Many speculate that this could be a publicity stunt, given their alleged romantic history.

A user commented, “He has been making their personal pictures from the past go viral today for his own promotion, one can find these pictures anywhere on the net apart from one page on Instagram that has been leaking them from last one year..How low can someone go...?” A section of the internet also questioned whether the pictures were leaked without Sara’s consent.

Sky Force opening weekend box office collection goes up to over ₹60 crore