Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Bobby Deol Looks Fierce As Aurangzeb In Pawan Kalyan Starrer | First Look Poster Out

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 56th birthday today, January 27, and on this occasion, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have treated his fans with his first look. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the movie is helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna and stars Bobby in an antagonist role.

Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The official X page of Mega Surya Production shared the first look of Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. The poster shows the actor wielding a sword while gazing intensely at what seems to be his rival. He is dressed in an all-black traditional ensemble paired with a matching crown. "Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu," read the caption.

The historical action-adventure drama set in the 17th century Mughal Empire depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Bobby, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri and Nora Fatehi.

What else do we know about Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit?

During the promotions of NBK's Daaku Maharaaj, the actor revealed why he chose to sign the Pawan Kalyan starrer. 123Telugu quoted the actor saying, "I heard the script and found it interesting. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a story that connects with the emotions of everybody in the country. Very rarely do actors come across scripts like these. I was approached for Hari Hara Veera Mallu way before the release of Animal."

The movie experienced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political commitments. Initial portions of the film were directed by Jagarlamudi, while the latter by Krishna under the former’s supervision. The film has music composed by M. M. Keeravani.