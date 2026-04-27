Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 Due To Multiple Organ Failure, Tributes Pour In

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, who is known for his work in several Bollywood movies and television shows, breathed his last today, April 27. The news of his passing was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit via a social media post. As per reports, the actor was 80 and passed away in a hospital in Mumbai.

The exact cause of the actor's passing remains unknown at the time. Reports suggest that he was not keeping well for the last 4 days and was recovering in a hospital in Mumbai. Sources close to the actor have shared that he breathed his last owing to multiple organ failure.



A screengrab of Ashoke Pandit's post | Image: Instagram

Confirming the news of his demise, Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the late actor along with the caption, “Sad to know about the demise of the veteran theatre and film actor Bharat Kapoor Ji. Have great memories working with him in the initial days of my career. A great human being. Om Shanti.” As per media reports, Kapoor breathed his last at 3:30 PM today. His last rites were held later in the day in the presence of his friends and family.

A file photo of Bharat Kapoor | Image: IMDb



Bharat Kapoor is known for his character roles in notable films. He has given memorable performances in Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993). He is also known for his roles in Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and later Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004).



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