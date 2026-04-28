Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor's Prayer Meet To Be Held On April 30

A prayer meet in memory of late actor Bharat Kapoor will be held on April 30 in Mumbai. According to Bharat Kapoor's family, the prayer meet will be held at the North Indian Association, Mumbai, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Bharat Kapoor passed away on April 27. Actor Avtar Gill, who shared a close bond with Bharat Kapoor, confirmed the news of Bharat Kapoor's passing to ANI. "He was sick for the last two-three days. He was at home. He died at home at around 3 pm in the afternoon. And I got a call from his son at around 4-4.30 pm. He had stopped working for a long time," Gill said.

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His last rites were held later in the evening in the presence of family members and close friends. Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades. He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles, earning respect in the industry for his steady performances.

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