Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance After Announcing 2nd Pregnancy, Actress Hides Baby Bump In Loose-fitted Airport Look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood again. Earlier this month, the actress took to her Instagram account to confirm her second pregnancy. Days after the announcement, the couple was spotted jetting off from Mumbai. A video of them from the Mumbai airport is now viral online.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh off to their babymoon?

On early Tuesday morning, April 28, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the terminal of Mumbai airport. The parents-to-be donned casual looks for their travel. While it remains unclear where the couple is headed, social media users and their fans are wondering if they are off to their babymoon.

For the airport look, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone donned a blue coloured playful co-ord set. She teamed the look with sunglasses and tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress's baby bump was perfectly concealed in the loose-fitted outfit. It remains unknown how far along in the pregnancy the actress is, which is most likely why she opted for the loose-fitted outfit.



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Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, turned protective husband for the actress. In the video, he could be seen shielding the mom-to-be and ensuring she is comfortable. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did not oblige the paparazzi at the premises for photos.

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to embrace parenthood again

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced on April 19 that they are expecting their second child, sharing the heartwarming news with fans through a social media post that quickly went viral. The couple announced on Instagram with an adorable picture. In the image shared by the couple, their firstborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit, adding an emotional and joyful touch that delighted fans. In the caption, the couple kept it simple and added only evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years.

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